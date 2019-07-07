President Tokayev expresses condolences to President of Afghanistan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his deep condolences to President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai and to the Afghan people on the terrorist act in Ghazni city that caused so many human casualties, Kazinform reports referring to the Twitter account of the Kazakh President.

At least 12 people were killed, 179 were injured as a result of a blast occurred on Sunday in Ghazni, Afghanistan.