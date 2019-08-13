President Tokayev extends condolences to UN Secretary General

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym Jomart Tokayev extended his condolences to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

On his ownbehalf and on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan President Tokayev extended hisdeepest condolences to the families and loved ones of UN workers who werekilled in the explosion in the Libyan city of Benghazi.

The Head ofState was deeply saddened by the fact that the barbaric terrorist attack hadbeen carried out on the eve of the holy Muslim Eid Al Adha holiday.

In the telegramof condolences President Tokayev noted that ‘Kazakhstan condemns terrorism inall its forms and manifestations’ and highly appreciates the work done by UNworkers.