President Tokayev familiarizes with Almaty-2050 Development Strategy

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev familiarized with the draft development strategy of Almaty city until 2050, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

Mayor of Almaty Bakytzhan Sagintayev made a presentation of the city’s development strategy during President Tokayev’s working visit to Almaty.

The strategy embraces key areas of the city’s socioeconomic development, ways of attracting investment, creating new workplaces, ensuring employment and public order as well as improving the infrastructure of city outskirts. The document also maps out the prospects of development of the Almaty agglomeration.

During the visit, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also handed over keys to new apartments to 12 orphanage alumni. The apartments are located in Kokkainar micro district.

In total, 51 orphanage alumni got their new apartments in the micro district within the framework of the Nurly Zher Program.