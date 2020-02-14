  • kz
    President Tokayev focused on investment opportunities of Kazakhstan

    19:40, 14 February 2020
    MUNICH. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Rhenus SE & Co Board Member, director at Rhenus Port Logistics and Rhenus Recycling Michael Viefers, Kazinform reports.

    During the meeting the Head of State told focused on the stability of the country’s economic growth and investment environment. Tokayev expressed interest in attracting investments and noted Germany as one of the priority nations.


    In his turn, Michael Viefers expressed gratitude for an opportunity to meet with the President of Kazakhstan and told him about the company’s potential.


    The global logistics company Rhenus was founded in 1912.


    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
