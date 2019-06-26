President Tokayev gave interview to Bloomberg

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave an interview to Bloomberg, Kazinform reports.

According to a Facebook post of President's spokesman Berik Uali, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev shared with Bloomberg his vision of further development of Kazakhstan and answered a range of questions regarding social, financial, economic and investment spheres.



Utmost attention was paid to Kazakhstan's foreign policy as well as regional agenda, and bilateral cooperation with the U.S.



The interview will air on Bloomberg Television and will be available on www.bloomberg.com.