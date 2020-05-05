President Tokayev gives exclusive interview to TASS News Agency

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev revealed how the Victory Day is celebrated in Kazakhstan and what the country has done so far to fight the coronavirus infection in an exclusive interview to TASS News Agency, Kazinform reports.

President Tokayev highlighted that the Victory Day is a great holiday in Kazakhstan. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic this year it will be celebrated in a different format.

The Head of State stressed that the Victory Day commemorates those who perished in one of the most horrific and deadliest wars in the history of the humankind. Kazakhstan greatly contributed to the victory in 1945. Every nine out of 10 bullets were made of steel produced in Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh President also touched upon what measures have been taken in the country to fight the coronavirus pandemic. He admitted that Kazakhstan spent 5.5-6 trillion tenge on those measures.

«We must fight for life and wellbeing of every citizen of the country. Because there is no economy without the people,» he pointed out.



