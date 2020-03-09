President Tokayev gives instructions on Kazakh capital development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received mayor of Nur-Sultan city Altai Kulginov on Monday, Kazinform reports.

According to Berik Uali, during the meeting mayor Kulginov reported to President Tokayev on the socioeconomic development of the city and the implementation of the President’s tasks given at the session on the development of the Kazakh capital.

The President gave a number of specific tasks on the solution of social issues, including the problems of housing equity holders.