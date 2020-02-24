President Tokayev gives instructions to Kazakh Ambassador to Ukraine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ukraine Darkhan Kaletayev, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

The sides discussed the problems of development of strategic ties between the two countries, stepping up of trade and economic relations and strengthening of cooperation in IT sphere.

Wrapping up the meeting, the President gave Darkhan Kaletayev a number of specific instructions.