President Tokayev gives interview to Ana tili newspaper

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has given an interview to republican newspaper Ana tili (Mother tongue), Kazinform reports.

In the interview, the Head of State touched upon the most relevant problems, including the situation with the coronavirus infection, the status of the Kazakh language, and the place of Kazakhstan on the international map amid the coronavirus pandemic.

President Tokayev also spoke about the new law on peaceful gatherings, the outcomes of the first year of his presidency as well as the role of moral and national values amid the ongoing globalization.

You can read the full text of the interview in Kazakh and in Russian here and here.