President Tokayev, Goldman Sachs CEO consider coop within Astana Int’l Financial Center

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM – On the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General; Assembly in New York President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a roundtable with David Solomon CEO of Goldman Sachs, Akorda's press service informed.

The parties have discussed the main directions of the company’s activities in Kazakhstan including in the framework of cooperation with the Astana International Financial Center.

The Head of State thanked David Solomon for his company’s participation in the implementation of the comprehensive privatization plan in Kazakhstan as well as joining the AIFC stockholders in 2018.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed interest in closer cooperation with Goldman Sachs in regard with the implementation of new projects on the territory of Kazakhstan. In particular the y spoke about expanding the range of interaction with the AIFC and facilitating entry of Kazakhstani companies to IPO.