President Tokayev highlights problems of Zhambyl region

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the public of Zhambyl region on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

Attending the meeting were veterans, representatives of creative circles, public organizations and the youth.



Having praised the vast economic potential of Zhambyl region in his speech, President Tokayev gave an in-depth insight into the problems of the region. He pointed out that the region has the lowest monthly salary in the country amounting to 112,000 tenge. Starting from June 1, salaries of low-paid employees of public sector have been increased.



Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reminded akims (heads) of all levels that their overriding goal is to ensure employment of the population. According to the president, business can play a vital role in that respect that is why it is necessary to continue supporting local entrepreneurs.



Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also called on to use the industrial potential of the region to the fullest and pay utmost attention to the creation of cutting-edge technology-savvy manufactures within the framework of implementation of industrial projects.



The President stressed it is necessary to attract big investors into processing industry, especially chemical cluster. It will promote sustainable development of economy and enhance labor efficiency.



President Tokayev also urged local authorities to boost tourism development in the region abundant in historical landmarks which can attract tourists. To this end, local authorities should study and take into account the world's best practices. Currently the Government is mapping out the state program aimed at the development of tourism. Zhambyl region is known for its historical sites and picturesque landscapes, including Aisha Bibi and Karakhan mausoleums, Koksai gorge and many more.



The Head of State also called on those present to combat corruption, drug trafficking and livestock raiding as well as tackle the problem of three-shift schools.