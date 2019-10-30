President Tokayev honors Kazakhstani writer Abdizhamil Nurpeissov

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Kazakhstani writer Abdizhamil Nurpeissov in Almaty on Wednesday, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

President Tokayev honored Abdizhamil Nurpeissov with the prestigious title of Kazakhstannyn Yenbek Yeri and the Altyn zhuldyz special insignia on the eve of his 95th jubilee for great contribution to the development and promotion of national literature in the world.

During the meeting Tokayev wished the writer good health, further creative achievements, happiness and wellbeing.

Abdizhamil Nurpeissov, in turn, thanked the Head of State and wished him success for the benefit of independent Kazakhstan.