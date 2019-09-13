President Tokayev invites Xi Jinping to visit Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has invited his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to visit Kazakhstan in 2020. President’s Aide Murat Nurtleuov has said it at a news conference in the Central Communications Office in Nur-Sultan today, Kazinform reports.

Recall that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited People’s Republic of China this week where he had talks with Xi Jinping.

Minister of Culture and Social Development Dauren Abayev commented on Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state visit to China.

«The President met with Chinese businessmen and had a number of high-level bilateral talks. During the negotiations, both sides pointed out preservation of continuity in the relations set by the Elbasy. In my opinion, the outcomes of this visit surpassed all expectations,» the Minister said.