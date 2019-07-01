President Tokayev, King of Saudi Arabia vow to promote bilateral cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a telephone conversation with King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

During the phone call initiated by the Saudi side the heads of state expressed readiness to further promote multifaceted bilateral cooperation.



President Tokayev told the Saudi King that Kazakhstan supports Saudi Arabia's initiative to extend OPEC+ deal till the end of 2019 aimed at keeping oil production low by key oil producing countries.



The sides also agreed to support the tradition of reciprocal top-level visits.