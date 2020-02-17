President Tokayev meets with Accounts Committee Chairperson

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairperson of the Accounts Committee Natalya Godunova, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

Ms Godunova reported to President Tokayev on the results of the effectiveness analysis of national holdings’ activity. The President earlier set the appropriate task in his state-of-the-nation address on September 2, 2020.

According to the Chairperson of the Accounts Committee, the analysis revealed systemic problems and shortfalls that need to be solved. In particular, the share of quasi-public sector in the economy is not declining. Quasi-public sector entities depend to a great extent on the republican budget.

Natalya Godunova also stressed there is a lack of transparency in the procurement processes of the national holdings.

She continued by suggesting the ways of optimizing the national holdings, including the liquidation of specific quasi-public companies.

In conclusion, President Tokayev positively assessed the results of the Accounts Committee activity.