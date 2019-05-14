President Tokayev meets with farm producers

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited the Zhan-Arai agro-industrial complex in Kyzylorda region, the Akorda press service informs.

The President got familiarized with the core products manufactured at the plant specialized in rice processing.



"The agro-industrial complex is a strategically significant industry with high potential of development. The Government will take efforts to solve all the problems the complex faces today," Tokayev said during the meeting with agricultural commodity producers.