President Tokayev meets with members of National Council of Public Confidence

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held meetings with members of the National Council of Public Confidence, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

During the meeting with President of the Republican Public Association «Ecological alliance «Baitak bolashak» Azamatkhan Amirtayev the sides discussed the problems of ecological situation in the country. Mr. Amirtayev put forward a number of proposals on how to support small and medium business and attract foreign investment into ecological projects.

Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the development fund «Kazakhstan barysy» Arman Shurayev told President Tokayev about how to tackle problems in the sphere of domestic tourism and promote Qazaq kuresi (Kazakh national wrestling) as a national brand.

While meeting with public figure and political expert Aidos Sarym, the Head of State and his interlocutor debated the prospects of development of humanitarian sciences in Kazakhstan, their role in sociopolitical life of the country and the future of the Rukhani Janghyru program.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev praised members of the Council for elaborating proposals and recommendations after the first session of the National Council of Public Confidence.