President Tokayev meets with National Public Confidence Council members

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with the members of the National Public Confidence Council, the Akorda press service reports.

During the meeting with well-known public figure, publicist Seidakhmet Kuttykadam the sides debated the priorities of the National Public Confidence Council under the Kazakh President, its role in the country’s sociopolitical life, issues concerning the country’s current domestic political situation and regional processes in Central Asia.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also received president of the Civil Alliance Assylbek Kozhakhmetov to discuss civil society development issues, enhancing the role of public councils at state bodies.

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and head of the Sacred Kazakhstan scientific research center Berik Abdygali focused on practical realization of the initiatives presented at the Ulytau 2019 International Tourism Forum. Special attention was given to the need for wide popularization of ethnic tourism opportunities of Kazakhstan.