    President Tokayev meets with SecGen of Turkic Council

    19:59, 27 August 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States Baghdad Amreyev, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

    During the meeting the Head of State was informed of the main areas of activity of the Turkic Council, including the preparations for the upcoming Summit of the Turkic Council this October in Baku.

    President Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan traditionally attaches great importance to interaction within the framework of the Turkic Council which greatly contributes to the development of economic as well as cultural and humanitarian relations between the member states of the Turkic Council.

