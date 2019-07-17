President Tokayev meets with World Bank Vice President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Cyril Muller, Vice President of the World Bank for Europe and Central Asia, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

During themeeting, the sides discussed the future activity of the World Bank inKazakhstan in the years to come.

Cyril Mullerbriefed President Tokayev on the results of cooperation in various sectors, inparticular the implementation of the joint projects in the spheres ofagriculture, new technologies and AI.

The sides wenton to touch upon the issues of interaction in improving the public administrationeffectiveness and rendering public services to the population.