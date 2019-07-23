President Tokayev mourns IAEA chief death

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a telegram of condolences on the occasion of the passing away of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Yukiya Amano, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

The telegramnotes that Yukiya’s passing is a huge loss for the entire internationalcommunity and many people around the world.

The President ofKazakhstan commended the IAEA chief’s outstanding role in the promotion ofnon-proliferation efforts and peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

«We will alwayscherish the memory of Yukiya Amano – a true friend of Kazakhstan and avidsupporter of global peace and security,» the telegram reads.

Earlier Kazinformreported that IAEA chief Yukiya Amano had died on Monday at the age of 72.