President Tokayev on prospects of relations between Kazakhstan and China

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokaev, focused on the prospects of relations between Kazakhstan and China, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Kazakhstan is set to build new relations with China. The idea to form the Silk Road Economic Belt was first suggested in Kazakhstan in 2013 during the visit of China’s President Xi Jinping. Last fall, during my visit to Beijing, Chairman Xi Jinping and I paid great attention to expanding of our trading ties,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during an interview with the MIR TV Channel.

The Head of State emphasized that today China is one of the largest foreign trade and economic partners of Kazakhstan. «Last year, the commodity turnover between our countries reached nearly USD 14.5 bln. In 2018, the growth rate made 11.5%, in 2019 - 23%. China’s market offers tremendous opportunities for Kazakhstan. China is a consumer of Kazakhstani energy resources. Organic food from Kazakhstan is in great demand in China. In addition, we consider China as a transit territory for our products to enter the markets of the Asia-Pacific region,» the Head of State said.

President Tokaev said that the territory of Kazakhstan is a large logistics transit center for the flow of goods from China to Europe. «It takes 40 or more days to ship by sea goods from China to Europe, whereas it takes just 15 to deliver goods by road through Kazakhstan and Russia,» he added.

The share of trade between Kazakhstan and China accounts for 15% of the total turnover, the share of attracted investments from China hit 7%. Therefore, we are building a mutually beneficial economic partnership between our countries, and cooperation between Kazakhstan and China is absolutely natural,» the President said.

«By the way, not only we, but also other countries also develop cooperation with China. Thus, the «One Belt, One Road» global program for improving existing and building new trade and transport corridors unites more than 60 countries of Central Asia, Europe and Africa. Over 120 countries and nearly 30 international organizations have joined the project. But at the same time, the coronavirus pandemic will naturally alter the implementation of the Great Silk Road concept, and we will closely monitor this trend,» the Head of State added.