President Tokayev on working trip to Kostanay region

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is paying a working visit to Kostanay region today, Kazinform has learnt from his official spokesperson Berik Uali.

In a Facebook post Uali revealed that President Tokayev had already started his working trip to Kostanay region.

While in the region, the Kazakh President is set to pay visits to regional food and daily enterprises as well as meet with local agrarians and agricultural goods producers.