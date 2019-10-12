President Tokayev partakes in republican clean-up event

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has taken part in a clean-up event which was held in the capital's Botanical Garden, Kazinform reported on Saturday.

«I took part in a volunteer clean-up in the capital's Botanical Garden. The greening of our country is a noble, necessary measure aimed at protecting nature. I would like to thank all the participants of this useful action. Our capital should become a comfortable and green city», Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s Twitter account reads.