President Tokayev pays working visit to Akmola region

AKMOLA REGION. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Akmola region for a working visit, Kazinform reports.

«President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev plans to inspect agricultural fields of «Aibat» JSC in Zhaksy district and visit a private sports school and agro-industrial complex of «Urozhai» JSC under «Agrofirma TNK» LLP», according to Kazakhstan President press secretary Berik Uali’s Facebook account.