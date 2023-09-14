President Tokayev proposes to unite efforts to ensure CA countries’ stability, security, sustainable progress

In his speech at the 5th Consultative Summit of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the Treaty on friendship, kind neighborliness and cooperation for the development of Central Asia in the 21st century has a mutually acceptable formula to achieve this goal, Kazinform cites Akorda.

«Today, our primary task is to make it to take force as soon as possible. The Treaty is to become obvious political indication of the maturity of our countries, readiness to determine the fate of our region by ourselves,» said Tokayev.

He went on to note that recently the cooperation within the CA+ format has intensified.

«To maximize the benefits of such formats, it is necessary to jointly fill them with quality content based on our national interests. It is necessary, in our view, to speak from common or similar position to demonstrate the world community our solidarity and unity,» said the Kazakh Head of State.