NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Armanzhan Baitassov, CEO at the Kazakhstan Media Alliance, Kazinform reports referring to Twitter account.

On the eve of the Journalist's Day received Armanzhan Baitassov, CEO, Kazakhstan Media Alliance. In the context of dynamic sociopolitical changes the role of mass media and their social responsibility grow substantially, the post reads.