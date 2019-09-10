President Tokayev receives Accounts Committee Chairperson
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Natalya Godunova, Chairperson of the Accounts Committee for Utilization of the National Budget, Kazinform reports referring to Akorda press service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the preliminary assessment results of the draft national budget for 2020-2022.
Following the meeting Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a number of specific instructions to the Chairwoman of the Committee.