  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    President Tokayev receives AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov

    13:04, 04 September 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev listened to the report of Governor of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) Kairat Kelimbetov, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

    The key topics of discussion were the implementation of the President's State of the Nation Address dated September 1, 2020 and the restoration of economic growth.

    President Tokayev made special emphasis on the importance of regional coordination of efforts to attract direct and portfolio investment.

    The AIFC Governor informed the Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the Centre’s modernization, launched in accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025.

    At the end of the meeting, President Tokayev gave Kairat Kelimbetov a number of specific instructions.


    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan Astana International Financial Centre President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!