President Tokayev receives AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev listened to the report of Governor of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) Kairat Kelimbetov, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

The key topics of discussion were the implementation of the President's State of the Nation Address dated September 1, 2020 and the restoration of economic growth.

President Tokayev made special emphasis on the importance of regional coordination of efforts to attract direct and portfolio investment.

The AIFC Governor informed the Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the Centre’s modernization, launched in accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025.

At the end of the meeting, President Tokayev gave Kairat Kelimbetov a number of specific instructions.