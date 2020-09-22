President Tokayev receives akim of Karaganda region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received akim (governor) of Karaganda region Zhenis Kasymbek, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev listened to the report of Zhenis Kasymbek on the main indicators of socio-economic development of the region since the beginning of 2020.

The Head of State was informed about the positive dynamics of production in the manufacturing, mining, and agriculture industries. President Tokayev was also informed about the harvesting campaign.

The President was reported on preparations for the heating season, the implementation of the Employment Roadmap, as well as housing and infrastructure construction programs.

In addition, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed on the measures to prevent and counteract COVID-19 in the region, including preparations for a potential second wave of coronavirus. Zhenis Kasymbek told the President about the work on the preparation of medical infrastructure and medical personnel.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave the governor of Karaganda region a number of instructions, including those related to attraction of investment and the creation of new jobs.