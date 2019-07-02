  • kz
    President Tokayev receives Chairman of Constitutional Council

    18:28, 02 July 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Chairman of the Constitutional Council Kairat Mami, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

    The President of Kazakhstan was briefed on the state of constitutional legitimacy in the country in the first half of 2019. The Chairman of the Constitutional Council stressed that organizers of all events held during the reporting period abided by the principles and values of the Constitution.

    The Head of State pointed to the need to use the creative potential of the Constitution more and to make special effort to control the protection of citizens' rights.

