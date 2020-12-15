President Tokayev receives congratulatory telegrams on the occasion of Independence Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Congratulatory telegrams and letters from Heads of foreign states and international organizations on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan continue to be sent to Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier on behalf of his country and on his own behalf sincerely congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on Independence Day, the Akorda press service reports.

«Since the Independence of your country, we have been linked by close friendly relations. Ethnic Germans in Kazakhstan enjoy respect for their culture and serve as a natural bridge between our states. Your visit to Berlin last year gave an additional impetus to our cooperation. Germany will continue to be a reliable partner of Kazakhstan,» the German President said in his telegram.

In his congratulatory letter Federal President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen wished all Kazakhstan people well-being.

«I am confident that good and friendly relations between our countries will continue to contribute to the development and expansion of cooperation in the economic and energy spheres,» the Austrian President wrote.

Pope Francis congratulated President Tokayev and sent warm wishes of peace, solidarity and abundant divine blessing for the entire country.

Acting President of the Kyrgyz Republic Talant Mamytov also sent his congratulations on the occasion of the 29th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

«Over the years of Independence, the Republic of Kazakhstan has achieved great success in state-building, political and socio-economic development, and the country’s authority in international arena has been consistently strengthened. I am confident that the bilateral relations between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Kazakhstan, based on good neighborliness, strategic partnership and allied relations, will continue to develop and deepen for the benefit of our peoples,» the congratulatory message reads.

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, Governor-General of Canada Julie Payette, Prime Minister of Malaysia Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand General Prayut Chan-o-cha, Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia David Hurley, President of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega Saavedra and Prime Minister of Nicaragua Rosario Murillo also sent congratulatory telegrams to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.



