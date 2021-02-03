  • kz
    President Tokayev receives Governor of National Bank

    13:57, 03 February 2021
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Governor of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Dossayev, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

    The Head of State heard a report on the preliminary results of the implementation of monetary and credit policy in January 2021, as well as the state of foreign-exchange reserves and assets of the National Fund.

    President Tokayev was also informed about the trends of global economic recovery, tentative assessment of balance of payments for 2020, as well as the current state of inflation and exchange rate of the national currency, tenge.

    In conclusion, the President gave a number of specific instructions to the Governor of the National Bank.


