  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    President Tokayev receives journalist Mikhail Dorofeyev

    15:06, 26 February 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received member of the National Public Confidence Council and journalist Mikhail Dorofeyev, Kazinform has learnt from Akorda’s press service.

    Mikhail Dorofeyev shared his thoughts on the situation in the domestic information space with the Head of State.

    The meeting further focused on the problems regarding promoting the competitiveness of mass media and protecting the rights of journalists.

    On behalf of the mass media community Mikhail Dorofeyev expressed gratitude to the President of Kazakhstan for the decision to decriminalize the Article 130 of the Criminal Code for defamation.

    Having noted the importance of the development of qualitative content on Kazakhstani television, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev vowed the government will continue to support Kazakhstani mass media.


    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Mass media President of Kazakhstan President Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!