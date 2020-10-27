President Tokayev receives Kazakh Minister of Agriculture

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Agriculture Saparkhan Omarov, the Akorda press service reports.

The Head of State heard a report on the current situation in the country's agro-industrial complex and the results of the Ministry’s activities for 9 months of 2020.

The Agriculture Minister said that since the beginning of this year, the volume of gross agricultural output has increased by 5 % and amounted to 4.4 trillion tenge, while food production has increased by 3.5 % to 1.4 trillion tenge. He also informed that investments in the fixed capital of agriculture and food production increased by more than 15 % and in total exceeded 445 billion tenge.

Saparkhan Omarov informed President Tokayev about the implementation of the import substitution policy. According to the Minister, import dependence is still maintained for six commodity items. Implementation of the plans approved by the Government would settle the issue of import substitution within three years.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also informed about the solution to the problem of the avian influenza outbreak. According to the information provided by the Minister, the spread of this disease has been completely stopped, and the issue of compensation for bird deaths is under the control of the Agriculture Ministry.

In addition, the President was reported on the preparation of the National Project for the Development of the Agro-Industrial Complex for the next five years. Its implementation would allow saturating the domestic market with socially significant food products.

At the end of the meeting, the Head of State gave Saparkhan Omarov a number of instructions aimed at increasing the export of processed products, increasing labor productivity in agriculture, opening new markets for domestic farmers and strengthening control in the veterinary medicine.