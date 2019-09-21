  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    President Tokayev receives prominent French politician Jacques Attali

    15:30, 21 September 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received the prominent French politician, president of «Attali and Associés» association Jacques Attali, Kazinform reports referring to Akorda's press service.

    The parties have discussed topical issues of the international agenda, interaction of the European countries with Central Asia as well as promotion of socio-economic transformations in Kazakhstan.

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!