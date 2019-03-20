  • kz
    President Tokayev receives Secretary of State

    20:12, 20 March 2019
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Secretary of State Bakhytzhan Sagintayev, the Akorda press service reports.

    The latter reported on the current activities of the advisory bodies under the President and preparations for celebrating national and official holidays.

    Tokayev charged the Secretary of State to monitor execution of instructions voiced at the Nur Otan Party Congress and within realization of strategic programs and initiatives.

