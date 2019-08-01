President Tokayev receives writer Nurlan Orazalin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received writer and public figure Nurlan Orazalin on Thursday, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

During themeeting President Tokayev was briefed on the development of literature, art andspiritual sphere in Kazakhstan.

Kassym-JomartTokayev stressed that spiritual values are an important factor in the country’sdevelopment and pointed out the need to create modern literary works andsupport creative youth.