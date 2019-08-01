  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    President Tokayev receives writer Nurlan Orazalin

    19:26, 01 August 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received writer and public figure Nurlan Orazalin on Thursday, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

    During themeeting President Tokayev was briefed on the development of literature, art andspiritual sphere in Kazakhstan.

    Kassym-JomartTokayev stressed that spiritual values are an important factor in the country’sdevelopment and pointed out the need to create modern literary works andsupport creative youth.

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Culture President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!