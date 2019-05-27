President Tokayev receives Zhambyl region Governor

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Askar Myrzakhmetov, the Governor of Zhambyl region, the Akorda press service reports.

Myrzakhmetov told the President about the basic indicators of the region's socioeconomic development and implementation of state programs.



The Head of State underlined the priority of the task for pursuing the fair social policy with the aim of rising standards of living.



"The authorities of the region are required to take initiatives and assume specific measures in order to achieve this goal," Tokayev said.