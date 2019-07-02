  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    President Tokayev, Senate Speaker Nazarbayeva meet

    20:06, 02 July 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Senate Speaker Dariga Nazarbayeva in the Akorda presidential residence, Kazinform has learnt from the president's press service.

    President Tokayev was informed of the current activity of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament and plans to ensure the implementation of his pre-election platform, especially in terms of social support to the citizens of Kazakhstan.

    The President stressed it is crucial to add greater punitive measures for illegal distribution of drugs, especially online, and livestock raiding.

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Parliament President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!