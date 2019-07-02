President Tokayev, Senate Speaker Nazarbayeva meet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Senate Speaker Dariga Nazarbayeva in the Akorda presidential residence, Kazinform has learnt from the president's press service.

President Tokayev was informed of the current activity of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament and plans to ensure the implementation of his pre-election platform, especially in terms of social support to the citizens of Kazakhstan.



The President stressed it is crucial to add greater punitive measures for illegal distribution of drugs, especially online, and livestock raiding.