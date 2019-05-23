President Tokayev shares photo with Christine Lagarde on Twitter

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has shared via Twitter an image from the Astana Economic Forum which the Kazakh capital hosted last week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"At the recent Astana Economic Forum in the Kazakh capital I met with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde and we discussed the cooperation between Kazakhstan and the IMF," President Tokayev tweeted.



Nur-Sultan welcomed the 12th Astana Economic Forum themed Inspiring growth: people, cities, economies on May 16-17.