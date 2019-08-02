  • kz
    President Tokayev, Shymkent mayor discuss city’s development

    15:19, 02 August 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received newly appointed mayor of Shymkent city Yerlan Aitakhanov, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

    PresidentTokayev was acquainted with the plan of roads’ construction in the villageswhich had become a part of the city and how those villages would be gasified aswell as provided with electricity and drinking water.

    Wrapping up themeeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave Yerlan Aitakhanov a number of instructionson improving the quality of life of Shymkent residents.

