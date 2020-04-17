President Tokayev signs law ratifying Agr't between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on protection of rights of migrant workers
18:19, 17 April 2020
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of Kazakhstan On ratification of the Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on employment and protection of rights of migrant workers, the nationals of Uzbekistan in Kazakhstan and migrant workers, the nationals of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan, the Akorda press service reports.
The text of the law is published in printed media.