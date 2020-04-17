  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    President Tokayev signs law ratifying Agr't between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on protection of rights of migrant workers

    18:19, 17 April 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of Kazakhstan On ratification of the Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on employment and protection of rights of migrant workers, the nationals of Uzbekistan in Kazakhstan and migrant workers, the nationals of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan, the Akorda press service reports.

    The text of the law is published in printed media.


    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!