President Tokayev supports idea to declare 2020 as Year of Volunteer Movement

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Speaking at the Kazakh-Russian Youth Forum, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said he supports the proposal to declare 2020 as the Year of Volunteer Movement, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Dear friends, I am delighted to see you here today and witness the atmosphere of friendship, mutual understanding," the President of Kazakhstan noted.

Kazakhstan is a young country, the country of young people," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, adding that Kazakhstan has strengthened its territorial integrity and developed diplomatic relations with the global organizations.



The President reminded that he had supported the international volunteer movement while working at the UN. "That is why I fully support the proposal to declare 2020 as the Year of Volunteer Movement," Tokayev added.



"Volunteers are the true patriots and I respect their aspiration to make our country better," the President pointed out, praising the volunteers for being socially minded citizens.



The Head of State also suggested establishing the international award "Volunteer of the Year" which will be awarded for the best volunteer projects of the two countries.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Government and akims (governors) of the regions to render all-round support to volunteers in the regions.