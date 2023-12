NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has supported the challenge «Men Qazaqpyn», Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Great initiative! I’ve got your back!», wrote Kassym-Jomart Tokayev posting a video of Qazaqstan TV channel on his Twitter account.

The video shows Kazakhstanis of different ages - representatives of different ethnic groups, singing the song «Men Qazaqpyn».