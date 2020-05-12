President Tokayev surveys infrastructure projects in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev familiarized with the reconstruction plans of the Almaty international airport during his working trip to Almaty city on Tuesday, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

Serkan Kaptan, Co-Deputy CEO of Tav Airport Holding, briefed the Head of State on the construction of the airport’s new terminal. The project is worth €150 million. The terminal with the total area of 55,000 square meters will have the passenger capacity of 6 million people per year. It is expected to be put into service in the second quarter of 2022.

President Tokayev expressed hope that after its reconstruction the airport will become the largest air hub in Central Asia.

The Head of State also inspected the construction project of a 784-m long road junction at the junction of Bukhtarminskaya Street and Kuldzhinskiy highway.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes the project will improve the traffic situation in that part of the city and make life of Almaty residents more comfortable.