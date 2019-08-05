  • kz
    President Tokayev tasks Almaty mayor to improve city infrastructure

    13:52, 05 August 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received akim (mayor) of Almaty city Bakytzhan Sagintayev on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

    PresidentTokayev was briefed on the socioeconomic development of the city, and implementationof his instructions given at the extended session of the government.

    The Head ofState stressed it is of paramount importance to focus on the betterment of thequality of the city’s infrastructure, improvement of public safety, developmentof transport system, heathcare and education.

    Following themeeting Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a number of specific instructions toBakytzhan Sagintayev on the preparations for the upcoming academic year, provisionof qualitative medical services and solution of the most pressing problems inthe city.

