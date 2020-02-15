  • kz
    President Tokayev to address 56th Munich Security Conference

    23:06, 15 February 2020
    Photo: None
    MUNICH. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will address a panel discussion at the 56th Munich Security Conference today, Kazinform reports.

    President’s press secretary Berik Uali confirmed that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will address a panel discussion on regional security on the topic «Geography Matters: A Conversation on Central Asia».

    The live broadcast of his speech will be available at https://securityconference.org/en/msc-2020/live/koenigssaal/ starting from 11:15 pm Nur-Sultan time.


    President of Kazakhstan
