    President Tokayev to address Kazakhstan

    19:48, 08 July 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to deliver a televised address today, the Facebook account of press secretary of the Head of State Berik Uali reads.

    Today at 08:30 p.m. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to deliver a televised address on the current situation in the country. The Head of State is expected to focus on issues of people’s concern in fighting against pandemic.


