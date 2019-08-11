  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    President Tokayev to deliver state-of-the-nation address

    09:10, 11 August 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will deliver the state-of-the-nation address in early September, Kazinform reports.

    Kassym-JomartTokayev announced via his official Twitter account that he will address thenation on September 2.

    He tweeted thatthe state-of-the-nation address will focus on the instructions to theParliament and the Government regarding tightening criminal penalties forpedophilia, sexual abuse, and other grave crimes against humanity.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!