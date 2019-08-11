President Tokayev to deliver state-of-the-nation address
09:10, 11 August 2019
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will deliver the state-of-the-nation address in early September, Kazinform reports.
Kassym-JomartTokayev announced via his official Twitter account that he will address thenation on September 2.
He tweeted thatthe state-of-the-nation address will focus on the instructions to theParliament and the Government regarding tightening criminal penalties forpedophilia, sexual abuse, and other grave crimes against humanity.